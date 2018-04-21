It looks like not everyone was enjoying the evening's entertainments!

While we’re all dreaming about our summer holidays, David and Victoria Beckham are still over in LA making us seriously jealous of their incredible Easter break.

Ahh, to be a Beckham…

And it looks like the whole family have been enjoying some quality time together as Vic took to her social media on Friday to share a glimpse into their fun-filled evening.

While we usually see the A-Lister couple dining at the fanciest of London restaurants, it looks like they’ve been soaking up the US culture as they attended a country bar with their brood.

In a clip uploaded on Vic’s Instagram, a country singer can be heard playing the famous family a cheery song while they tuck into some food.

But although fashion mogul Victoria and her youngest son – and budding popstar – Cruz seem to be loving the entertainment, the same can’t be said for the rest of the brood…

As the camera pans round the table, David and six-year-old Harper can be seen looking a little straight faced as they watch on. Maybe they’d prefer some Little Mix instead?

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Cruz can’t help but dance along to the tune as he smiles in a grey hoodie and black cap.

Despite middle son Romeo, 15, giving the camera a cheeky grin, it looks like 19-year-old Brooklyn is way more interested in the grub than the singing… Eeek!

‘Cruz is really getting into this! But the other not so much…’, Victoria wrote on the funny video.

This comes after former Spice Girls star Victoria celebrated her 44th birthday across the pond last week, and shared some adorable photos thanking her family for a special day.

One snap shows the star cuddling up to all her kids, along with the caption: ‘Birthday eve with my babies x love u so much @davidbeckham kisses x’.

While another adorable photo shows Victoria and her hubby basking in the glorious sunshine next to the caption: ‘Love u so so much @davidbeckham x Thank u for making my birthday so special x The perfect day!! All 6 of us together x kisses x’.

AW! These lot are too cute.