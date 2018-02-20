Cuteness 100%

Victoria Beckham might be set to reunite with her Spice Girls pals this year (YAAAS), but it looks like her daughter Harper could be set to steal the limelight.

Yup, the six-year-old is already showing her pop-star credentials as she was caught singing along with her dad David on Tuesday.

Sharing the sweet moment on Instagram, Victoria can be seen secretly filming her hubby as he sings Annie’s theme song Tomorrow with their little girl.

‘Sing along with Daddy’, 43-year-old Victoria wrote next to the clip, which shows David in the mirror dressed in a white t-shirt holding out a towel as he belts out the musical classic.

And it’s probably the most adorable thing we’ve ever seen…

It comes just after Victoria recently excited fans when she shared a snap next to Emma Bunton, Mel C, Mel B and Geri Horner as the girls reunited to work on an extra-special project this year.

Posing with her 90s BFF’s, the mum-of-four wrote: ‘Love my girls!!! So many kisses!!! X Exciting x #friendshipneverends #girlpower’.

And while we don’t know exactly what the ladies are up to, Vic recently revealed the real reason behind her decision to reunite with her old bandmates – the Time Up campaign.

‘The Time’s Up and #MeToo movements have shone a light on how powerful we can be when we work together to bring about change,’ Victoria told the Mirror. ‘That is incredibly inspiring.

‘My career has always focused on empowering and celebrating women, so the momentum that these movements brought only makes me even more determined and passionate in my beliefs.’

And it looks like it’s going to be a bit of a family affair, after it was reported that her eldest son Brooklyn, 18, will be their official photographer.

According to the Daily Star, the teen – who’s currently studying photography at University in New York – has been offered a whopping £50 million to go on tour with them.

Well, maybe there’s a spot for singing sensation Harper as well?