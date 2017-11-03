VB was all of us meeting the TV star

Victoria Beckham has just bagged yet another award for her fashion business but it was the person presenting it that she was REALLY excited about.

The 43-year-old was given the British Brand of the Year gong at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards on Thursday night by actress Suranne Jones and couldn’t help but fangirl at meeting the star of hit drama Dr Foster.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: David and Victoria Beckham just made a BIG Halloween mistake…

Victoria posed for photos with Suranne, 39, after the ceremony and seemed starstruck as she gushed about one on Instagram: ‘Thank you @bazaaruk #bazaarawards for the British brand award. So proud. And thank you @suranne_jones for presenting it to me. I met dr foster!! Kisses VB x’

Thank you @bazaaruk #bazaarawards for the British brand award. So proud. And thank you @suranne_jones for presenting it to me. I met dr foster!! Kisses VB x A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 2, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

Awww. VB had clearly developed a bit of a girl crush as she also posted a video of the pair to Instagram Stories.

It seems that the feeling was mutual too as Suranne was just as complimentary about Victoria when she shared a picture of them together on her own page.

‘Thank you @bazaaruk and congratulations @victoriabeckham So lovely to meet you. 😍💋 #wonderwoman,’ the TV star captioned a snap.

She also praised Victoria for dressing her for the occasion.

Off to bed happy .. @bazaaruk that was a truly lovely and uplifting evening thank you for asking me along… #inspirationalwomen 💋💋 @louboutinworld @lovenesslee thank you for my feet and ear accessories @victoriabeckham thank you for my beautiful ensemble 💋 @hel.sykes for putting it together A post shared by Suranne Jones (@suranne_jones) on Nov 2, 2017 at 5:02pm PDT

Ooh, we’re sensing a new celebrity friendship and we’re totally here for it!

It comes after Victoria recently revealed that watching ‘BBC dramas’ was her ‘guilty pleasure’ – nothing guilty about that if you ask us, Vic.

Suranne sported a colourful floral ensemble for the evening whilst Victoria had opted for a white blouse and chic lemon trousers.

The new BFFs were just two of the celebs at what was a pretty star-studded night, with other award winners including Kate Winslet, Ashley Graham and Carey Mulligan.

There were plenty of A-list guests attending too such as Gemma Arterton, Sam Smith, Dominic Cooper and Georgia May Jagger.

Now there’s just one thing left to say – can we hang out with Suranne and Victoria please?