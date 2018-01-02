Becks has been trying to unwind on holiday



Victoria Beckham has been seeing in the New Year with husband David and their children on a relaxing family holiday but couldn’t help poking fun at one of David’s ways of celebrating…

The fashion designer shared some cheeky photos with her Instagram fans on Monday which show Becks, 42, receiving a massage treatment involving the therapist WALKING on the dad-of-four’s back.

Victoria, 43, firstly posted a snap of the masseuse standing on David’s legs whilst holding on to his feet and jokingly captioned it: ‘What is this man doing on my husband?!?’

She also added several thinking face emojis.

The fashion designer wasn’t finished there though and added another picture showing the therapist performing a different exercise on David, this time seeing him with his hands on the former footballer’s shoulders whilst stretching across his back.

‘And now it’s a “plank” on @davidbeckham,’ Victoria wrote alongside a crying with laughter face emoji. LOLs.

It’s unclear whether VB was having a massage too but she clearly found it quite entertaining to watch David’s method of unwinding.

Becks seems to be enjoying himself during the Miami vacation anyway, having posted a selfie in the sun earlier in the day which he captioned: ‘And Relax’

It’s the latest insight into the couple’s 2018 celebrations from their holiday with sons Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12, and daughter Harper, 6.

Proud mum Victoria shared a sweet photo of the clan as they sent out well wishes to her followers to welcome in the New Year.

‘Happy New Year!! X We love u all!! X kisses from us all!! X @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper,’ the former Spice Girl wrote.

Meanwhile David was clearly happy to be spending quality time with Brooklyn again following the teenager’s move to New York several months ago to study photography and posted some funny pictures of the pair enjoying the festivities.

‘Happy new year from US ❤️ @brooklynbeckham,’ Becks captioned the post.

Looks like the Beckhams have been seeing in 2018 in style!