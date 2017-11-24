Who else wishes they were VB?!

‘Tis almost the season for all us in Blighty.

However, for those who are a hop skip and a jump away over the pond in America, it’s already festive time – with Thanksgiving having taken place yesterday.

And, in the spirit of all things turkey, fashion queen and all round icon Victoria Beckham has taken to Instagram to share the way she has managed to incorporate her festivities with her passion for fashion.

Oh, and the results are hilar.

Taking to her Instagram story, VB has shared a snap of herself dressed in a Turkey gown (which appears to be Photoshopped, but we like to think its completely real) in order to celebrate the special day.

VB captioned the hilar snap with a message which reads: ‘Happy Thanksgiving!! Kisses x’.

Most importantly, however… how does the mother-of-four *still* manage to look effortlessly chic?!

However, whilst VB might have been having a silly five minutes, the fashion mogul has also shared with fans her real life holiday look – having posted a ‘how to’ guide to her festive wardrobe.

Sharing some clips from the tutorial, Vic writes: ‘Add festive sparkle to a sultry rock’n’roll eye! My holiday how-to is now live! Shop the look and watch the full video at victoriabeckham.com/beauty’.

TBH, as great as she looks, we preferred the turkey gown.

Add festive sparkle to a sultry rock’n’roll eye! My holiday how-to is now live! Shop the look and watch the full video at victoriabeckham.com/beauty or visit 36 Dover St, London x VB #VBxEsteeLauder #KissesatChristmas @esteelauder A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 23, 2017 at 8:23am PST

Vics had recently taken to her Instagram to share some festive snaps of her brood enjoying the Halloween festivities.

In one snap, Victoria is seen soaking up the holiday vibes whilst visiting a pumpkin patch… all whilst rocking her trademark stilettos!

VB captions the snap, ‘Pumpkin patch (in major heels of course!) Kisses! x’.

Oh Victoria, we wouldn’t have you *any* other way.