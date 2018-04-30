This will brighten your Monday morning

David and Victoria Beckham might be multi-millionaire business owners, charity ambassadors and global superstars, but they’re also very doting parents.

As mum and dad to kids Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper these two are forever sharing adorable glimpses into their family life.

And Victoria was at it again this weekend as she posted some cute videos of her two youngest kids showing off their secret talents.

In one video, 13-year-old Cruz can be seen taking to the piano as he plays an impressive tune for his proud mum.

We all know the teenager has a passion for music – after he released his very own Christmas single for charity back in 2016 – but we had no idea he was this good!

Harper was next up to showcase her artistic flare as another clip posted on 44-year-old Victoria’s Insta Stories shows the six-year-old having her very own fashion sale.

Clearly following in her mum’s footsteps, the little girl can be seen laying out an array of impressive outfit designs all coloured in with felt pen.

When asked what she’s up to, Harper explains to her mum: ‘Fashion sale! I am selling some drawings and then fashion’.

And it looks like Harper is taking on her own edgy style already as she can be seen wearing what looks like a pair of antlers. Cute, or what?

And it’s not just fashion that the youngest Beckham has a talent for, as former Spice Girls star Victoria also snapped her daughter giving hubby David a pretty adorable makeover.

After jetting home from China this weekend, 42-year-old David can be seen getting a rather interesting facial from little Harper as she sticks glitter all over his cheeks and forehead.

With a giant smile on his face, the footie pro seems to be enjoying it, as Vic wrote on the snap: ‘Daddy’s home! Happy Sunday x’

Looking good, Becks!