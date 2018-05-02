Happy bday Becks!

Despite still looking the same as he did at 25, David Beckham turns 43 TODAY! And Victoria Beckham and the kids are on hand to make him feel like a king.

Not only have the whole family been sharing sweet tributes to their dad on social media, but 44-year-old Vic has also been keeping followers updated on how she’s been preparing for the big day.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday evening, the former Spice Girls star first posted a snap of a pile of presents just waiting to be opened.

In the photo a large bunch of flowers can be seen, as well as an array of different gifts all neatly wrapped in beige and gold paper.

‘Preparing for the big day’, mum-of-four Victoria wrote on the pic.

Giving fans a close up of David’s pressies, Victoria then zoomed in to show the cards her kids had written, including one which says ‘super dad’ on the envelope and another which has a small (and uncanny) drawing of the footie star in the corner.

Fashion mogul Victoria then gave one last glimpse of the gifts – before they all got ripped open we assume – as she pondered on what a couple of the items could be.

We can’t imagine what’s inside those wine-bottle-shaped objects…

Meanwhile, David’s daughter Harper has also been busy showering her dad with love, as Vic shared the cutest video of the youngest Beckham reading out a message she wrote.

While the six-year-old sits with her back to the camera, with her adorable plaits on full display, she can be heard saying: ‘Dear Daddy, Happy Birthday.

‘I hope you like your fabulous present love Harper’, before adding: ‘I love you so so much daddy.’ AW!

And 15-year-old Romeo was next up to share a sweet message for his dad, as he took to Insta with a selfie of the pair cuddling up on Wednesday morning.

As Romeo hailed David ‘the best dad ever’, in the background the footie star’s opened presents and cards can be seen on the dining room table while some shiny balloons stand in the corner of the room.

At least we now know what was in those bottles, check out all that wine!

Youngest son, Cruz wasn’t far behind as the 13-year-old also took to Insta with a sweet selfie of the pair enjoying one of their holidays.

Unfortunately, one important member of the Beckham brood wasn’t around to celebrate Becks’ birthday, as eldest son Brooklyn is currently in New York studying at University.

But letting him know he was missed on the special day, doting mum Victoria shared a sweet tribute to the 19-year-old alongside a snap of the rest of the family.

The photo sees David looking happier than ever surrounded by his kids before they all headed off to school, as Victoria wrote: ‘Happy birthday to the best daddy!! X we all love u so much!!! So many kisses from us all xxxx we miss u @brooklynbeckham X’

AW! Wishing David the best day ever!