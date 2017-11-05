Is Harper following in her mum's footsteps?

We might only be a few days into November, but David and Victoria Beckham‘s daughter Harper is already getting in the Christmas spirit with a seasonal sing-song.

Yup, proud mum Victoria took to her Instagram this weekend to share a video of her six-year-old preparing for the festivities by belting out a Christmas classic.

In the short clip, little Harper is seen putting the finishing touches to a gingerbread man drawing as she sings Mariah Carey‘s All I Want For Christmas (great choice btw, Harper).

And as you can imagine, it’s probably the cutest thing we’ve ever seen. Just take a look for yourselves!

4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit!! 😬 🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲🌲 kisses mummy and Harper! X #watchoutmariah #rainydayinlondon A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

Next to the sweet video, 43-year-old Vic wrote: ‘4th November and Harper is getting into the Christmas spirit!! kisses mummy and Harper! X #watchoutmariah #rainydayinlondon’.

And obviously the former Spice Girls‘ 17.5million followers were quick to gush over the adorable post, as one wrote: ‘Move over Mariah and YESSSS CHRISTMAS 🎄 COME ON !!!’.

‘Lovely little singing voice 😇😇’, said another, while a third added: ‘OMG!!! She is so beautiful!! 😍😍❤️’

A fourth fan even joked that Harper was following in her mum’s popstar footsteps, as they wrote: ‘The new Posh Spice has arrived’.

It’s definitely going to be a huge Christmas at The Beckham household if their Halloween decorations are anything to go by.

Footie star David – who also shares Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 12, with Victoria – posted several snaps on Instagram Stories as he covered their front porch in everything from skeletons to bats to pumpkins.

There was even some spooky steam!

Victoria seemed impressed by his handiwork as she also shared a picture of her man up a ladder with the caption: ‘@davidbeckham is such a good daddy!!! Don’t slip!! Be careful and watch that ladder!’

Fortunately 42-year-old Becks’ hard work paid off as the house looked seriously spooky when nighttime fell, as Romeo demonstrated in a creepy pic on his own social media…

Happy Halloween 👻 A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Oct 31, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

Impressive, right? We can’t WAIT to see what this lot have in store for Christmas.