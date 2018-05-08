Check out VB!

Victoria Beckham has just proved that she’s one seriously multitalented lady by doing a spot of horse riding with daughter Harper.

The fashion designer enjoyed a day in the countryside on Monday and made the most of the sunshine as she headed out on a hack alongside her six-year-old girl.

‘Living my best country life!! The perfect day riding with Harper x kisses from us both!! 🐎🐎🐎🐎 #intothishat 😉,’ VB, 44, captioned a selfie from the outing whilst totally pulling off a riding helmet.

In the snap Victoria gives a tiny smile for the camera and somehow manages to look pretty immaculate despite being mid-trek.

The mum-of-four impressed fans with her flawless look and also earned brownie points due to the fact that she’s wearing a hat for safety.

‘Only Victoria Beckham would have perfect highlighter for a trot …what incredible skin & rocking that hat!’ one admirer commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Good job on wearing the hat!! It’s a important message’

And one added: ‘Wow how come you look like a wee teenager? Your skin is flawless @victoriabeckham’

Yep, we definitely wished we looked that good with a riding hat on!

It sounds like VB loved every minute of the hack too and posted a sweet photo with Harper later on as they both posed with their horses.

‘Perfect end to the most perfect weekend x Riding with my baby in the sunshine ☀ Kisses from us both x 🐎🐎🐎🐎,’ the Spice Girl wrote.

HOW cute is Harper’s little pony, though?

It looks like Victoria has been spending quality time with the rest of the family too, having shared an adorable snap with Harper, Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz as well as her parents over the weekend.

Unfortunately hubby David was unable to make it as he’s currently busy in Miami.

‘Pub lunch in the sunshine 🌞 x We love and miss u @davidbeckham X kisses,’ Posh wrote alongside the cute photo.

Family goals alert!