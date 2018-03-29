We're not jealous at all...

As international fashion designer, Victoria Beckham spends most of her time jetting around the world and visiting amazing places.

And the former Spice Girls star was out and about again on Wednesday as she headed to the fashion capital of the world to check out an exhibition at the MusÈe des Arts DÈcoratifs museum in Paris.

But even while spending time away from home, the doting mum certainly didn’t forget about kids Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and six-year-old Harper, as Vic decided to bring them back a very tasty treat for Easter.

We reckon 19-year-old Brooklyn is going to be VERY jealous from all the way in New York…

Taking to her Instagram Stories, 43-year-old Victoria shared a snap of a shopping bag from luxury bakery and sweets maker house Ladurée laid on her lap.

‘Little present for Harper and the boys! x’, the star wrote on the photo, before adding: ‘Kisses from Paris x’.

Some of sweet treats the premium Parisian bakery sells include their famous double-decker macarons, fruit tarts and basically anything with chocolate on, so who knows what could be in that bag.

Is anyone else starting to feel hungry?

Clearly Vic’s touch of French culture is rubbing off on her and hubby David’s kids, as the former popstar revealed little Harper’s very impressive talent earlier this week.

In an adorable clip shared on her Instagram page, the Beckham’s only daughter can be seen reading a bedtime story in French.

As the six-year-old flicked through the pages, she had absolutely no trouble reading out words such as ‘Bonjour’ ‘s’il vou plait’ and ‘merci’. AW!

Meanwhile, former footie star David is also away from home at the moment as he’s currently on a trip to Indonesia where he’s been working with local schools.

As part of his ambassadorial duties with UNICEF, the 42-year-old has spent time playing football with young fans, posing for selfies and chatting with schoolchildren about their experiences with classroom bullying.

Very inspiring!