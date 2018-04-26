Impressive stuff, VB!

Victoria Beckham is one seriously busy lady but she’s just proved that she can multitask in VERY impressive style!

The mum-of-four gave fans an insight into doing the school run on Thursday morning when she revealed that she was eating her breakfast at the same time as dropping the kids off – not bad, eh?

Not only that but Victoria, 44, managed to look typically chic whilst doing all of this, having shared a photo of herself rocking jeans and a classic white T-shirt as she downed her coffee and food.

‘Literally eating breakfast on the school run!’ the fashion designer captioned the snap on Instagram Stories.

Multitasking like this has its downsides though as VB pointed out…

‘Will I spill this coffee in the car??’ she added. Yikes, be careful there Vic!

Despite the less-than-ideal task of having breakfast on the go, Victoria was in good spirits after receiving an adorable note from six-year-old daughter Harper.

The Spice Girl posted a picture of a handwritten message reading: ‘Dear Mummy, I love you with my whole heart, love Harper’

Nawww. Victoria – who also has sons Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, and Cruz, 13 – cutely wrote alongside the post: ‘Feeling very lucky and loved this morning x 🙏🏻✨✨✨✨ so much love from Harper Seven’

Cute! It seems that multitasking runs in the family too as Harper has been impressing Victoria’s followers with her various talents in recent weeks.

Not only has she been designing her own clothes, styling her parents’ hair and even having a quick go at driving dad David’s car, but now she’s revealed her excellent reading skills in an adorable new video.

VB posted a clip of the little’un speaking out loud from a note she’d written earlier this week where she’s heard saying: ‘Hi I’m six, almost seven and I love books and my family too. Which is Cruz, Romeo, Brooklyn, Mummy and Daddy.’

Happy Harper ✨✨✨✨kisses 🙏🏻 A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on Apr 24, 2018 at 11:43pm PDT

SO sweet. Now is there anything this family can’t do?