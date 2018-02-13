VB has opened up about her plans for the most romantic day of the year

Victoria Beckham recently celebrated ten years in the fashion industry at New York Fashion Week, and of course the Beckham clan were in tow – including hubby David.

And, it’s clear that she’s continuing the celebrations with her loved ones, even on Valentine’s Day.

We’re used to seeing Victoria and David enjoy luxurious date nights filled with pricey bottles of wine, but the mum-of-four has opened up about how she and David intend to spend the most romantic day of the year – and it sounds surprisingly low key.

According to the Metro Vic admitted, ‘For Valentine’s… we’ll do something with the children, which is cool.’

Which seems understandable considering David will be spending increasing amounts of time away from the family’s home in England, since he is set to launch his Miami football club franchise.

And, with the couple’s eldest son Brooklyn, 18, living in New York as he continues to study Photography at university, while also traveling to and from LA to see girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz – it’s clear that the Beckhams are open to some much needed family time.

But, despite their time apart it’s clear that love is very much still alive for Victoria and David, with the fashion designer adding: ‘He is the most incredible husband and father. He inspires and supports me.’

Aww, you guys!

David spent some quality time with his kids, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, six, recently while out and about in the Big Apple.

With David sharing a string of snaps with his ‘squad’ in New York’s Time Square, before treating his family to a slap up meal.

Well, looks like love is well and truly in the air for these two.