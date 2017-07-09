Maybe stick to what you know, eh David?

David and Victoria Beckham have kicked off daughter Harper’s 6th birthday celebrations early by throwing her THE cutest family party.

The couple gathered their loved ones on Saturday to hold a bash in the garden for their daughter ahead of her big day on Monday and Victoria, 43, let us all have a peek when she shared a series of adorable pictures on Instagram.

It seems that the fam took a hands-on approach to the bash and VB posted a sweet snap of David, 42, decorating biscuits ready for the buffet.

‘Birthday party icing!!! So creative!!’ Victoria captioned a shot of her hubby busy adding pink spots to a butterfly creation. LOLs.

The former footballer than had a go at recreating Posh on a biccie but it didn’t quite go to plan…

An amused Victoria took a photo of the cookie iced with a black dress, matching shoes and a sharp bob haircut and jokingly suggested it looked more like comedienne Dawn French!

‘Posh Spice or Dawn French? Nice icing @davidbeckham,’ the mum-of-four wrote.

She’s got a point – it does kind of resemble Dawn when she appeared in the Spice Girls’ 1997 Comic Relief video Who Do You Think You Are as a Posh wannabe.

Maybe stick to what you know in future, eh David?

After the preparations were done the clan enjoyed the festivities together and Victoria snapped David as he chilled out in the garden.

‘Summer birthday parties!!’ Posh captioned the shot. ‘Happy birthday baby girl!’

There was no sign of Harper in the pictures but Victoria did gather her other relatives for a sweet family photo.

‘Family day to celebrate Harpers birthday x We love u all so much x kisses,’ she wrote alongside the Instagram shot which features her siblings and parents.

Let’s hope the fun continues for Harper when she officially celebrates her birthday on Monday!

It’s certainly been a very special week for the Beckhams as Harper’s big day comes shortly after Victoria and David toasted their 18th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

Looks like there ain’t no party like a Beckham party!