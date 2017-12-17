Victoria Beckham shares an adorable snap of her kids together again for the festive season

The Beckham kids are back together for the festive season – and aren’t they growing up fast?!

The Beckham brood are an impressive bunch. Brooklyn’s studying photography at the prestigious NYU, Romeo’s already appeared in ad campaigns across the globe and even Harper is taking an interest in fashion, at just six years old.

But their conflicting schedules mean it’s not often the family get to spend much quality time all together.

Which is why mum Victoria was so happy to be able to post this lovely snap of the kids; Brooklyn, 19, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and Harper, six.

She wrote: “I’m so happy!!! All my babies together!! @brooklynbeckham is home!! Xx Love u @romeobeckham@cruzbeckham #Harper kisses x.”

Aw, we knew you had a softer side behind that pout, Posh!

Older brother Brooklyn is seen putting a protective arm around his younger siblings, while the other kids beam for the camera.

Victoria’s fans expressed their delight at the snap. @tillybeansjewellery said: ‘Look at how much they love each other, while @rebeccacheet wrote ‘Aren’t they gorgeous @victoriabeckham.

Victoria’s family picture was one her most popular Insta snaps yet, amassing 700,000 likes in just five hours.

We’re sure the family will have a lovely Christmas – especially with the new addition to the family.

David’s sister announced the happy news last week that she’s given birth to a little girl (named Peggy… cute!) on 9 December.

Joanne wrote on her Instagram page: ‘9.12.17 THE DAY OUR LIFE CHANGED FOREVER. Such an amazing feeling starting our own family, the love I have for our little princess Peggy is one that is so unconditional! I’d never of been able to do it without the love of my life … @krissydonners you was my strength! Thank you … ❤#myfamily.’

We’re wishing the Beckhams a very very happy Christmas! And let’s have some more adorable family snaps please, Vic…