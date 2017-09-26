Aww, Victoria has captured a truly cute moment...

We always thought that Brooklyn was the photographer in the family, but Victoria Beckham has proved she’s got some photo skills.

The designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a very cute moment between David Beckham and daughter Harper.

Victoria shared the snap with her 17.1 million followers, of David embracing his daughter in her school uniform and adorable plaits.

David is looking lovingly away, whilst Harper gives her dad a huge squeeze, no doubt before a long day at school.

Victoria wrote: ‘I love my daddy x Kisses we love u @davidbeckham’.

Awww!

And fans of the celeb couple couldn’t help but gush over the very sweet snap, one user commented: ‘That is such a beautiful picture!’

A second added: ‘@victoriabeckham just beautiful. Harper is a beautiful little girl. Just like her mummy and daddy. Bless her. Xx’

Another wrote: ‘Nothing more beautiful than watching a little girl cuddling her daddy’.

Whilst a fourth fan commented: ‘Such a wonderful photo, I feel the same with my hubby and children xx’

Victoria has been sharing some adorable snaps of seven-year-old Harper recently, including a very sweet video of her celebrating the results of her school spelling test.

And we can imagine little Harper is definitely a daddy’s girl after he spent six hours building her a princess castle out of lego!

Harper really is a little princess after her very lavish seventh birthday celebrations of afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace.

No wonder she is hugging her dad very lovingly.

No doubt Victoria and David are missing their eldest son Brooklyn who is currently studying Photography in New York City.

Brooklyn take notes on this adorable pic, and Victoria make sure to keep em’ coming.