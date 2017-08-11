There's a new Modern Family in town...





Victoria Beckham and David Beckham have been enjoying some well earned family time.

And what better place to enjoy each others company than on the set of hit US sitcom Modern Family.

Victoria shared a hilarious snap of the entire Beckham crew posing up a storm alongside actor and star of the show, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

VB captioned the cute pic: ‘Dunphy’s are out,the Beckham’s moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler @davidbeckham X VB’

And all four of the couple’s children were in tow – 18-year-old Brooklyn, 14-year-old Romeo, 12-year-old Cruz and little 6-year-old Harper.

Actor Jesse – who portrays Mitchell Pritchett on the show – even shared which roles the family were playing, as he posted the same hilarious snap.

He wrote: ‘The role of Claire is being played by @victoriabeckham. The role of Phil is being played by @davidbeckham. The role of Victoria Beckham is being played by @jessetyler. Thank you all for coming to visit the Modern Family set today! We loved having you all!!!’

And the family were clearly enjoying themselves so much that David was even taught a few tricks of the trade by Jesse.

Victoria can be heard giggling as she records her hubby being taught how to trip up the stairs on the screen.

And David appears to be very chuffed with himself as he posted a shot of himself posing alongside that step.

Fans of the A-list couple and the hit show flooded to comment the pics, to share their delight.

One fan commented: ‘My two freaking favorite thing in one picture’.

A second wrote: ‘Omg My favorite show and you guys in it well then I’m dead!!! Love love love it!’

A third added: ‘My all time fave US programme!!! Brilliant if you are new neighbours !! @victoriabeckham’.

Whilst another said: ‘Best picture ever from u @victoriabeckham love the vibes’.

And although many fans hoped that the family could be a new regular on the show, sadly Jesse cleared up any confusion writing: ‘EDIT: the family was only visiting the set, not shooting an episode. Although I think David could be Lily’s new soccer coach.’

We for one would love to see the Beckhams join the show, let’s make this happen ASAP!