Woah...

Victoria Beckham seems to have pretty much evaded time in the 24 years she’s been in the spotlight.

The fashion designer hasn’t aged one bit since we saw her jumping around in that LBD with the Spice Girls back in the 90s.

But it turns out looking so youthful comes at a cost as 43-year-old Victoria has now revealed how much she spends on her beauty regime every day – and it will shock you.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Opening up on her daily routine, the former popstar confessed she splashes out a whopping £648 on skincare products, £366 on makeup, £124 on body lotions and £66 on her hair.

That’s a £1,204 a day if you tot it up. Kind of explains that flawless complexion though…

The star admitted: ‘I used to have quite bad skin when I was younger and I was constantly covering up spots and things like that.

MORE: ‘What is this man doing on my husband?’ Victoria Beckham pokes fun at David relaxing with THESE cheeky photos

‘Luckily, I don’t have to worry too much about that anymore. Over time, you learn what works for you.’

Speaking to beauty site Into The Gloss, she added: ‘And, you know, I tried some interesting looks in the Spice Girls.

‘At this point, I’ve done so many photoshoots and red carpets that I’ve learned so much about my beauty style by looking back at pictures of myself.’

We can’t imagine what Vic is talking about…

The mum-of-four collaborated with Estée Lauder to launch her very own makeup range back in 2016 and regularly shares videos with her Instagram followers giving them handy make-up tips.

But now hubby David has ventured into the beauty world as well after he unveiled the launch of his first global grooming brand, HOUSE 99 this week in partnership with L’Oreal.

David, 42, will launch the collection – made up of 21 haircare, skincare and bodycare products – on February 1st 2018 in Harvey Nichols and will roll it out to other British retailers and in 19 other countries from March 1st 2018.

If we can look as great as these two by investing in a few products – count us in…