Is Posh Spice picking up her mic again?

Spice Girls fans everywhere have been getting seriously excited by recent reports that all five girls will get back together for a reunion in 2018 – including Victoria Beckham.

However, Posh Spice herself has now spoken out about the rumours and – sorry, Spice fans – has said that she’s NOT about to pick up her mic again.

‘Victoria has said many times, she loved her time in the Spice Girls and continues to be full of affection for the girls and the happy memories they created together,’ a rep for the 43-year-old tells MailOnline. ‘However her future focus is her family and fashion brand.’

Well this isn’t what we wanted to hear Spice-wise – it’s just not the same without Posh, right?

It comes after reports emerged a few days ago suggesting that Victoria would reform with Emma Bunton, Geri Horner, Mel B and Mel C for a TV special and a compilation album next year, despite the fact that she and Mel C were previously said to have stopped the band from reuniting.

‘The five of them have been locked in secret talks since the summer,’ an insider claimed to The Sun. ’And finally they are all on-board for a 2018 reunion.

‘As it stands, they will be working together on a series of projects, which will include an album and a TV special celebrating the Spice Girls.

‘And getting Victoria to agree has been a coup for everyone involved, given she has always been the person holding back on a reunion.’

It was alleged that recent events in their lives – including the birth of Geri’s son Monty and Mel B’s divorce battle – had brought all five ladies closer again.

This seemed to be the case when Victoria, Emma and Geri all recently made cameos in Mel C’s video for her single Room For Love.

Whilst VB has ruled out her participation in any sort of Spice reunion though, there’s been no word from the other members of the band as of yet.