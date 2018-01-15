The GMB presenter has slammed Victoria's latest fashion campaign

Victoria Beckham has come under fire after fans accused the star of being ‘irresponsible’ by using a ‘super-thin’ model in her latest fashion campaign.

The former Spice Girls star shared snaps from her upcoming ‘VB Eyewear’ collection on Instagram, and while some couldn’t wait to get their hands on her new glasses – other fans were more distracted by the model she used.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

And the controversial pics have now sparked a fierce debate online, with some even slamming the ad as ‘disgusting.’

‘Really Victoria this is not a good image for young girls – show us some real women please!!!’ slammed one of Vic’s 18.3million followers.

MORE: HOW much?! Victoria Beckham reveals what she spends on her daily beauty regime – and it will shock you!

Another said: ‘Please be responsible and use a healthy model’.

While a third added: ‘Love following you BUT this is not the direction you should be moving in a current world mood in trying to promote positive body image to young girls and women and empowerment. It’s 2018. Disappointing!!!’

And following the social media backlash, now Piers Morgan has had his say on Victoria’s campaign – which features Lithuanian model Giedre Dukauskaite – saying he’s ‘horrified’.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, the presenter slammed: ‘I’ve got a young daughter, she’s only six, but I don’t want her, when she gets to a little bit older, thinking that’s the body image she should aspire to.’

Before adding: ‘What I’m saying is the image that is being propagated here is incredibly dangerous.’

Not stopping there, the 52-year-old then re-tweeted the fashion designer’s advert, with the scathing message: ‘Stop using such emaciated models to sell your clothes. It’s dangerously irresponsible.’

Clearly in agreement, former Celebrity Big Brother star Nicola McLean then liked the tweet and shared it to her own page.

However, while some agreed with Piers, others were quick to defend Victoria – who shares children Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12, and Harper, 6 with husband David.

‘I think the model is beautiful, she’s very tall which I think makes her look slimmer,’ said one fan.

Victoria is yet to comment on the backlash. Let us know what you think @CelebsNow!