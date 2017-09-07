The Spice Girls star made a surprise appearance on the daytime telly show

Victoria Beckham can basically do anything.

Successful popstar – done it. World renowned fashion designer – nailing it. And now the mum-of-four has turned her hand to beauty as she’s launched a makeup collection with Estée Laude.

And after posting a load of make-up tutorials on her Instagram page this week, the former Spice Girl made an appearance on This Morning for a surprise interview on Thursday to talk about her best beauty tips.

Here’s a clip below:

But while VB excited her fans by revealing favourite colour of lippy (it’s a nude shade FYI), some ITV viewers weren’t so impressed with the star’s interview and took to Twitter to blast Vic.

‘We don’t need make up tips from a robot. I. Am. Victoria. Beckham. #thismorning’, one follower wrote.

While another said: ‘Please don’t put @victoriabeckham make up tutorials on again they are as dull as dish water !’

And a third asked: ‘Is there anyone more boring than Victoria Beckham?’ Errr… ouch!

Luckily there were loads of fans who did enjoy the chat and took to social media to stick up for the 43-year-old.

One follower hit back: ‘Well done @victoriabeckham new to presenting but did a good job.’

Another agreed: ‘Great makeup tutorial from @victoriabeckham on #ThisMorning‘.

And they weren’t the only ones…

Victoria – who shares kids Brooklyn, 18, Romeo, 15, Cruz, 12 and six-year-old Harper with hubby David Beckham – recently shocked fans as she shared a picture on social media in her UNDERWEAR.

In the cheeky Instagram snap,the businesswoman modeled a black bra with a towel wrapped around her head whilst applying her fave product to her face.

