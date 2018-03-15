Vic has been getting very cultural

Victoria Beckham and eldest son Brooklyn Beckham have been enjoying some much-needed family time this week as they headed to check out some galleries in London.

And luckily for us, the mum and son duo have shared a load of cute snaps.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, mum-of-four Vic – who also shares kids Romeo, 15, Cruz, 13, and Harper, six, with hubby David Beckham – was first to post a cheeky selfie as she prepared herself for a day of culture.

‘Kisses from London x’, the former Spice Girl wrote above the misty snap.

After arriving at art gallery Gagosian in the capital city, Vic then went on to share a load of snaps from the impressive collections, including THIS flower wall which the 43-year-old described as ‘super nice’.



Although our fave snap from the cultural day out has to be a selfie of Victoria and 19-year-old Brooklyn as they posed up a storm in a very interesting piece of artwork.

While these two might be a little distorted, we can still work out Brooklyn’s distinctive style as he smoulders in a denim jacket and white t-shirt.

‘Galeries with @brooklynbeckham X kisses x @gagosian @dirty_corner X’, Vic wrote next to the edgy snap.

Clearly a fan of the selfie location, Brooklyn – who’s currently studying photography in New York – also uploaded his very own snap, this time completely cropping his famous mum from view. Charming…

The pair’s cute day out comes after footie star David jetted to South Africa to launch his Haig Club Clubman whisky this week. And he looks like he’s having the best time…

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old posted a photo as he arrived in Johannesburg while enjoying a glass of his own tipple and giving the camera a cheeky smile.

The star was also snapped enjoying himself at a party thrown to promote the drink at the swanky Sandton Sun hotel.

As one of the creators, David took to the stage to give a speech and shared a photo of his appearance along with the caption: ‘Welcome to Haig Club South Africa.’



The Beckhams are definitely winning at life rn!