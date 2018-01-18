The couple are enjoying time in the city of love

Victoria and David Beckham have proved that they’re more loved-up than ever in an adorable new photo together.

The couple posted a rare snap alongside each other on Wednesday night as they enjoyed quality time during a night out in Paris and it’s pretty cute.

In the photo Victoria, 43, leans against her husband with her arms around his shoulders as David, 42, gives a little smile for the camera.

‘Kisses from Paris,’ Victoria captioned the Instagram shot.

The romantic shot has racked up nearly one million likes and fans are seriously loving seeing them together.

‘You two are dreamy,’ one commented, whilst another wrote: ‘Nice to see both in a photo together ❤️’

And one gushed: ‘U two always been goals….and still are ❤️❤️ “soulmates goals”’

Awww. David and Victoria weren’t entirely alone for the evening though as eldest son Brooklyn, 18, also joined them at dinner.

The teenager popped up during an Instagram Stories video filmed by David as he got ready to sample some snails, a popular dish in France.

It comes after David revealed in an interview this week that one of the secrets to his 18-year marriage to Victoria is making sure they get to spend quality time doing pretty low-key things.

‘So it’s the simple things, really,’ he tells the Evening Standard. ‘It’s more about spending time together, going for a simple dinner together. Having a nice bottle of wine together.’

And with fans praising his appearance in the new snap with Victoria, David has also clarified that he’s intending to NEVER have Botox or plastic surgery to try to stay youthful.

‘Cosmetic surgery might be okay for some people; I’m not saying it’s bad,’ the dad-of-four explains. ‘But for me, personally, never. Never!

‘I have no interest in doing anything like that, ever. Growing old gracefully is my thing. I would never inject my face. Or my backside, obviously.’

Well that’s good to know, Becks!