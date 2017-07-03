TOO. CUTE.

Despite being a global superstar, hugely successful businesswoman and just all round girl-boss, Victoria Beckham has proved that she’s never too busy for mum duty.

Vic posted a sweet, black and white Instastory of five-year-old daughter Harper trotting off to school for the eyes of her 16.2 million followers on Monday morning. Proud mum alert!

The snap showed Harper sporting classic head to toe primary school cuteness as she walked ahead of her doting mum – French plait, checkered summer dress, white knee socks and book-bag all included.

Posh captioned the pretty pic ‘Monday morning school run!’ as well as adding her signature social media sign-off ‘X VB’.

Isn’t it just the SWEETEST?

The story appeared on Victoria’s ‘Gram this morning, just hours after hubby David hit back at followers who slammed a recent picture of him kissing Harper on the lips.

The 42-year-old defended the picture of him and his daughter saying: ‘I kiss all my kids on the lips.’

He also revealed that showing love and affection is the norm in the Beckham household, saying: ‘I’m very affectionate with the kids. It’s how I was brought up and Victoria, and it’s how we are with our children.

‘We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we’re very affectionate with them.’

How lovely? It’s clear Dave and Victoria are 10/10 parents and are massively proud of the Beckham fam.

Despite the backlash on the picture, David still dedicates regular posts to his four kids, including this super cute snap from their recent family trip to Africa…

The moments I share with my children are incredibly special. Whether that's laughing together when they tell me things about their day on the drive home from school, reading one of their favourite books to them at bedtime or spending time together on holiday. Through my work with UNICEF I've met so many inspiring dads around the world. Dads who want to ensure their children have the best start in life and will do anything to give them the support and love they need even when faced with huge challenges. Join me in supporting @unicef and share your super dad moment in a photo or video this Father's Day using #EarlyMomentsMatter A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) on Jun 17, 2017 at 4:27am PDT

D and V, you get all of the cute parent points from us.

