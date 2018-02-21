The Geordie Shore star is Little Miss Cheeky in her latest post...

There’s not much left to shock us when it comes to Geordie Shore star Charlotte Crosby but let’s say she caught us off guard today when we saw a video clip of her strutting her stuff naked on Instagram.

The 27-year-old reality star leaves very little to the imagination in the video, as she’s completely naked – wearing only a pair of heeled knee boots – and her curly hair down, as she made her way through to the plush bathroom. She captioned the clip, ‘Happy hump day’ followed by a smiley face emoji.

Some fans loved it, commenting, ‘she’s so hot’ and ‘SLAAAAAYYYYYYYY HUNNIIIIIIIIII’ but others wrote, ‘Omg Char don’t cheapen yourself.’ and another added, ‘For goodness sake go put your clothes back on.’

Charlotte’s ‘attention seeking’ post comes just days after she seemingly confirmed her romance with Joshua Ritchie but she’s already made a HUGE statement about their relationship having gone public with Josh just over a week ago – appeared to post a message from her Twitter account on Saturday claiming that she’s in LOVE with him before swiftly deleting it moments later.

But she apparently had a change of heart over sharing the bold declaration as she quickly removed the tweet. The pair had been spending Saturday night together as they watched the George Groves vs Chris Eubank Jnr boxing match with friends, having seemingly confirmed that they’re officially an item earlier this month.

Charlotte posted a selfie with Ex On The Beach star Joshua with the caption simply reading: ‘9.2.18’

She went on to drop a major hint that Josh had spoiled her on Valentine’s Day after sharing a photo with a massive bouquet of red roses.

‘My valentine JR😍❤️🌹,’ the TV star wrote.

No doubt she’s got a lot more people who want to slide into her DMs after this latest naked video…