The Love Island duo are officially pop stars now

After teasing us about their budding rap career since leaving the Love Island villa, Chris Hughes and Kem Cetinay have finally dropped the video for their debut single and it’s all kinds of amazing.

The footage for the pair’s new tune Little Bit Leave It features plenty of LOLs, as well as some racy moments including shots of a bare bum! (Not theirs, FYI, but a fella wearing a Borat-esque mankini)

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Chris Hughes and Rylan Clark-Neal in ‘bust-up’ over Katie Price messages

And of course there are lots of nods to the boys’ famous bromance, with the clip opening to them FaceTiming each other before it’s revealed that they’re actually cuddling up in bed together – awww.

Soon the former Islanders are hitting a house party where things get wild as they show off their rapping skills.

Chris and Kem’s girlfriends also get a sneaky cameo, with one scene showing them tenderly cuddling pictures of their respective partners Olivia Attwood and Amber Davies.

The video has already proved a hit with the lads’ fans, with many singing its praises on social media.

‘Love this,’ one admirer commented, whilst another said: ‘THIS IS SICKKKKKKKK’

It comes after the BFFs’ journey to becoming music stars was shown on their spin-off show Chris & Kem: Straight Outta Love Island, which proved so popular with viewers that producers are reportedly keen to get another series done.

‘Me and Chris are in a good position at the moment because the figures that we anticipated for the show we completely knocked them out,’ Kem, 21, tells The Sun. ‘They already said we would love to do one after with you but obviously we need to see whether you can hold up a show on your own.

‘I remember the next day the producer rang me he was like “killed it, the viewer figures have been amazing”.’

Ooh! The potential follow-up would undoubtedly see Kem and Chris, 24, continue to pursue their music careers.

The boys are also busy with a number of other projects and Kem recently revealed that he hopes they might present on TV together in the future.

Exciting times!