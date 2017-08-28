Geri's daughter definitely has a career in cookery and TV...

We were all very excited when it was announced that Geri Horner would be presenting This Morning.

And on Monday the day finally arrived, and she did not disappoint but her daughter Bluebell was the real star of the show.

Geri hosted the show alongside Spice Girls superfan Rylan Clarke.

And whilst the pair provided viewers with a whole lotta laughs – the pair’s striking height difference to be precise – it was Bluebell that was the real talking point.

The 11-year-old joined her mum on the show to present the cookery segment.

The pair alongside Rylan whipped up some very tasty looking cupcakes.

And fans of the show couldn’t help but praise just how AH-mazing Bluebell’s cookery and presenting skills were.

‘@GeriHalliwell WAW Well done to # Bluebell ! What a very professional young girl.Her cupcakes looked # Fabulous !! Loved # ThisMorning Geri x,’ one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another tweeted: ‘What a little star Bluebell is on # ThisMorning bet the legend @GeriHalliwell is one very proud Momma I could’ve watched more you’s two ‘.

Whilst a third added: ‘I swear @GeriHalliwell wee girl Bluebell is amazing! Give her a TV show. She’s a little darling and so confident # ThisMorning‘.

And they weren’t the only ones…

And viewers of the show were also impressed with Geri’s presenting skills and thought that her and Rylan made a fab match.

‘I love @Rylan and @GeriHalliwell on @thismorning – can we please have them on more often?!?! # ThisMorning,’ one user commented.

Another fan tweeted: ‘I am loving @GeriHalliwell & @Rylan on @ThisMorning today. They’ve been a right giggle. # ThisMorning’

Whilst a third added: ‘Rylan and Geri on # ThisMorning were hilarious! I was living for how he was quoting Spice Girl songs and Geri’s solos :P’

We for one think Geri and daughter Bluebell did a fantastic job, but with the summer holidays coming to a close everyone’s faves, Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield will be back on our screens very soon.

And we cannot wait!