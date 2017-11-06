‘He walked out on me’: Chanelle Hayes reveals she has SPLIT from boyfriend and father of her child Ryan Oates

Heartbreaking news for Chanelle...

Chanelle Hayes has revealed on social media that she has split from her partner and father of her child Ryan Oates.

The mother-of-two announced the sad news on her Twitter account, saying that Ryan left her after dropping off Frankie, the baby boy the two welcomed only a few months ago.

‘When @RyanJOates drops your child off and you basically beg him to sort your family out but he tells you his family&friends have told him he should have left me even sooner than he did! What a lovely bunch of people,’ she tweeted.

Adding: ‘I’ve met some mean people in my time but never actually thought someone was evil until just lately.’

Responding to fans’ comments asking if she was okay, Chanelle also revealed Ryan had kicked them out of their home: ‘I moved an hour away from family&friends to be with him so a bit unfortunate. He’s kicking us out though so once he gets us out of here then yeah we will be near family’.

In another tweet, she added: ‘We’ve not split up, he has walked out on me. Nothing mutual about it’.

The reality TV star also took to Instagram to share a collage of quotes, including one that reads: ‘If he’s the right guy, he won’t leave.’

Concerned fans and followers of the mum rushed to rally around her, with many sending messages of support on social media.

One said: ‘I’m really sorry to hear this Chanelle, how awful. I hope you have good family around you for love and support?! Big hugs X’

Another commented: ‘Awwww sorry to read this. Your an amazing strong, brave and incredible women. Your one of the best mammys and I promise this will work out. Keep that gorgeous smile on your face xxxxx’

A third wrote: ‘Shocking. You’ve just had his baby! You and the boys should be priority no one else. Better off without 💪❤’

Chanelle and Ryan welcomed a baby son in August, after announcing they were expecting their first child together earlier this year.

The former Big Brother star is already a mum to six-year-old son Blakely, whom she had with footballer Matthew Bates.

Chanelle and Ryan, who’s a PE teacher, were together for eighteen months, and the mum had previously said she could see herself marrying him.

Ryan doesn’t know it yet but I’m gonna go with a hell to the yes that our relationship is headed to marriage. It’s going really well. Blakeley’s all for Ryan, he’s not interested in me!’, she said.

From our sister site Good To Know. Words by Mariana Cerqueira.