Want to go where the like of Little Mix like to be seen? Then head to the island of Ibiza!

So long confusing British weather, we're off in search of celebrities and sun in Ibiza!

With the weather being more confusing than ever, we’ve found ourselves dreaming of sunnier climates and craving some Vitamin D. That’s why for us, we’re wanting to head to the island of Ibiza.

Watching the sunset over the Mediterranean, listening to some Ibiza classics, once place you won’t want to miss out on seeing is the infamous Ocean Beach Ibiza.

Ocean Beach Ibiza is a unique experience and one that you shouldn’t miss out on! With a 600m2 swimming pool as its centre piece, you will not want to miss the explosive shows, perfect Balearic soundtracks and culinary delights that are being prepared for you this summer at the beach club everyone’s talking about.

READ: Specs appeal: Find the perfect sunglasses that suit YOUR face shape

Having hosted memorable world-famous parties on the White Isle for over five years, Ocean Beach Ibiza creates once-in-a-lifetime deluxe party experiences that have been enjoyed by a varied and selected crowd. Previous partygoers include Ed Sheeran, Eva Longoria, Millie Mackintosh, Pixie Lott, Little Mix, Tinie Tempah and Abbey Clancy, to name a few.

Whether you are celebrating something special or just making the most of your holiday, Ocean Beach Ibiza reservations are now open for 2017 so you can plan your perfect trip right now. Join us to sip on cocktails by the pool, relax on the inviting garden beds or unwind in one of the jacuzzis. Or, if you’re looking for a little more intimacy, there’s an exclusive VIP area to tempt you into pure bliss.

If that wasn’t enough, every Friday Ocean Beach Ibiza’s sell-out Pool Party returns with a bold and vibrant twist. Expect the unexpected as you delve into the Balearic circus complete with acrobats, contortionists, dancers and all the fun of the fair in this interactive and immersive experience. One you won’t want to miss!

If you would like to make a reservation, or a general enquiry please contact Ocean Beach Ibiza on: +34971803260 or email info@oceanbeachibiza.com