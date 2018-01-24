‘It wasn’t a hard choice’: Dancing On Ice’s Torvill and Dean DEFEND controversial decision after fierce backlash

The ice-skating pair appeared on Lorraine

Dancing On Ice has had it’s fair share of controversy since it’s huge return to our screens earlier this month.

Just last week Twitter was up in arms after judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean decided to keep Lemar in the competition and boot out Hollyoaks’ Stephanie Waring, despite his stumble on the ice.

And after Steph later said she was ‘confused’ over her departure when her rival had teetered on his skates, it’s fair to say a lot of people weren’t too happy with the couple.

But speaking on ITV’s Lorraine on Wednesday, Jayne has now defended her decision, saying: ‘It wasn’t a hard decision for us because it is a skating competition and, stumbling aside, Lemar did more skating, and certainly on his own as well.’

Chris then said: ‘When you look at the overall picture, Lemar could stand up by himself, he could propel himself, he could skate faster over the ice, forwards and backwards.

‘He had a stumble, but when you look at the quality overall it was still greater.

‘We’re here to promote the skating side of it, and so we want to see a good skater.’

After Steph and Lemar faced each other in the skate-off, judges Jason Gardiner and Ashley Banjo opted to save the actress from elimination.

Chris plumped for Lemar, and Jayne – who acted as this week’s head judge – cast the deciding vote and opted to save him.

It comes after Steph told Lorraine earlier this week: ‘I was very confused as to… there was a trip, and yet I’m the one to go home.

‘It is a lot of hard work just down the toilet, really.’

Eeek! Well, we reckon there’s plenty more drama where THAT came from.