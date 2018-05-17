There's only one Katie Price

Katie Price‘s saucy, scandalous and sex-obsessed alter-ego (AKA Jordan) came out in force this week as she went out in a see-through dress, wearing just a thong underneath, and spent the night rubbing up against TOWIE star James ‘Arg’ Argent before showing off her best stripper moves! We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, ‘There’s only one Katie Price!’

The 39-year-old mum-of -five had a night out in celeb haunt and TOWIE hotspot Sheesh Chigwell and, as well as spending the even making sure all eyes were on her by wearing THAT dress, she also made sure her hands were all on Arg too. Poor Arg, he doesn’t even look like he knows what to do.

In a video posted on Sheesh’s Instagram, a guy behind the camera is heard asking: ‘Alright Arg?’ as the 30-year-old poses with Katie Price on one arm and resident DJ Lady Roc on the other. Arg can’t wipe the smile off his face and just giggles awkwardly before rolling his eyes.

His girlfriend Gemma Collins, however, is NOWHERE to be seen.

This may have something to do with the blazing row they were seen having at London’s Southend Airport after coming home from a loved up holiday in Marbella. And now Katie Price is all over him. Oh Arg, we feel The G.C’s wrath maybe out to get you!

After rubbing herself up against Arg, Katie – who had recently ‘dumped’ her third husband Kieran Hayler – then spent the rest of the night gyrating against anything she could find. The DJ booth, a table, a stool. It was quite a performance really. Try to watch this without your jaw dropping to the floor.