The footballer's wife ditched her rock for a day with the kids

After a tumultuous few weeks, Coleen Rooney has got everyone wondering about the status of her marriage to husband Wayne by posing WITHOUT her wedding ring on.

The pregnant star posted a photo to Instagram on Monday morning which shows her on a day out with her kids in Blackpool and fans were quick to notice that she seems to have ditched her rock.

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

MORE: Coleen Rooney remains silent after Wayne issues drink-driving apology

Coleen, 31, poses with her hand out holding youngest son Kit in the snap as they join middle son Klay to have a picture with some Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and gives a smile for the camera.

‘A day out at Blackpool is always fun!!! 💙🎡🍭🎠💚🍭,’ the mum-of-three captioned the shot.

A day out at Blackpool is always fun!!! 💙🎡🍭🎠💚🍭 A post shared by Coleen Rooney (@coleen_rooney) on Sep 24, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

Wayne, 31, wasn’t anywhere to be seen in the picture and the fact that Coleen isn’t wearing her ring got everyone talking…

‘No wedding rings I see??’ one social media user asked, whilst another wrote: ‘Where is your hasband and legend wazza?’

Others encouraged Coleen to keep on smiling after a tough few weeks following Wayne’s arrest for drink-driving last month.

‘saw you there Coleen, you looked happy. Keep your head up, you got this!’ one admirer posted.

Meanwhile one added: ‘Why is everyone mentioning Wayne? How incensitive. This pic shows a mum having a day out with her children and having fun.’

It comes after reports earlier this month suggested that Coleen could be considering a £70million divorce from Wayne following his drink-driving arrest.

The former England footballer was driving party girl Laura Simpson home in her VW Beetle when he was pulled over by police after a night out in Cheshire.

Laura went on to say that they had shared ‘a kiss and a hug’, though later denied this when she appeared on This Morning for a live interview.

Everton player Wayne issued a statement of apology on 18 September after he was banned from driving for two years and also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.

Coleen – who has been married to teenage sweetheart Wayne since 2008 – has kept quiet about it all but her latest photo is certainly a talking point…