The footballer had been on an evening out

Wayne Rooney has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving near his family home in Cheshire.

The footballer was stopped by police on Thursday evening following a night out, it’s claimed by The Mirror, and it’s thought he was taken to the nearby police station to be questioned.

Wayne, 31, had apparently been close to the £6million house he shares with wife Coleen and their sons Kai, Klay and Kit when he was pulled over.

A source tells Metro.co.uk that the sports star had been seen at a bar in Alderley Edge with Burnley player Phil Bardsley before his arrest.

There doesn’t appear to have been any official word from Wayne yet regarding the incident.

It comes after he announced last week that he’d be retiring from international football, having become England’s all-time record goal scorer. He made 119 appearances for his country.

Over the summer Wayne signed for his boyhood club Everton after many years at Manchester United and scored in his first two Premier League matches for them.

On Sunday the footballer played in Everton’s 2-0 defeat away at Chelsea and spoke of how he was looking forward to the international break following the game.

‘I feel good. I tired towards the end there because of the heat and we were chasing the ball a lot which makes it difficult,’ he said afterwards.

‘But in general I feel good and I can have a good rest now and be ready for the next game.’

Meanwhile in his personal life there was a big announcement from wife Coleen last month when she confirmed that she’s pregnant with the couple’s fourth child.

‘So Happy!!! ….. Never denied the news, but I was always protecting it!! Had scan & all checks are fine…..Baby number 4 is on its way,’ Coleen, 31, excitedly told her Twitter fans.

Wayne went on to reTweet the sweet message.