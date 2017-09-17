Wayne Rooney party girl Laura Simpson gets close to Jemma Lucy’s ex David Hawley

Laura Simpson has been pictured getting close to another famous face...

Laura Simpson hit the headlines earlier this month after it emerged she had been out with Wayne Rooney on the night of his arrest for drink driving.

The party girl appeared on This Morning on Thursday in a bid to defend herself, but now she has been pictured getting close to another famous face.

Pictures have emerged of Laura cosying up to Jemma Lucy‘s ex David Hawley as they left Aaron Chalmer’s MMA match in London on Friday.

The redhead, 29, was spotted linking arms with the 26-year-old Ex on The Beach star, before he put his arm around her and they enjoyed an intense chat.

The pictures, which were published on the Mail Online last night, show the pair looking close and staring into each other’s eyes.

Hawley is best known for his appearance on Ex On The Beach where he clashed with ex Jemma.

Laura met Wayne Rooney at a Cheshire nightclub before they were stopped with Wayne behind the wheel of her VW Beetle at the start of the month.

Neither Rooney nor his wife Coleen have officially spoken about the incident, but The Sun on Sunday has today reported that Coleen has branded Laura a ‘fame-seeking slapper’.

A source told the paper: ‘Coleen has been furious at Wayne.

‘But the more she learns, the more sympathetic she is to Wayne’s version of events. She wasn’t impressed with Laura’s TV appearance.

‘The girl’s story just keeps changing, while Wayne’s remains the same.

‘She labelled Laura a ‘fame-seeking slapper’.

‘She still thinks Wayne was in the wrong — but for the first time it seems he has some light at the end of the tunnel.’

Coleen has reportedly asked Wayne to take a break from his football career with Everton to spend time working on their marriage.