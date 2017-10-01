The pair have also revealed their son's unusual name

Congrats! Westlife star Kian Egan and his soap-star wife Jodi Albert have welcomed their third son – and announced the news in the cutest way.

Taking to Instagram, the popstar shared a snap of their new arrival – who was born on Friday evening – with his 83.9k followers.

The adorable black and white photo shows the newborn’s tiny little feet nestled in his hands, next to the caption: ‘Our little cub is finally here.’

I’m a Celeb winner, Kian then revealed the sweet name the celeb pair have given their little ‘un, adding: ‘Cobi Egan was born yesterday at 5.37pm.. mummy and baby are doing amazing!!! We are all so in love with him!!!’



Our little cub is finally here! Cobi Egan was born yesterday at 5.37pm.. mummy and baby are doing amazing!!! We are all so in love with him!!! 🐻💙 A post shared by Kian Egan (@kianegan) on Sep 30, 2017 at 3:22am PDT

And it didn’t take long for fans to flood the happy couple with congratulations on their new bundle of joy.

‘Congratulations on the birth of your little boy! I’m so happy for you all. I send hugsssss,’ one gushed.

While another wrote: ‘Congratulations on the arrival of your little bundle. Glad to hear mummy and babi are doing well. Welcome to the world Cody, lovely name xx’.



And a third added: ‘Welcome to the world baby Cobi Egan and congrats once again to papa @kianegan’.

Adorable little Cobi is the couple’s third boy as they are already parents to son’s Koa, five, and two-year-old Zeke.

Kian, 34, married former Hollyoaks actress, Jodi back in May 2009 and they live in Sligo in Ireland with their little family.

Jodi, 33, – who was also part of girl-bands Wonderland and Girl Thing – revealed she was expecting again in March by posting a photo of a baby book on Instagram next to the caption: ‘Looks like I might be needing this again… baby no3’.

Since then the couple have been keeping their fans up to date with a load of cute pregnancy snaps, including this sweet photo of Jodi’s blossoming bump back in June.

Bumps getting so big 😬😍 A post shared by Jodi Albert (@jodialbert) on Jun 2, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

Congratulations again, guys! Keep the cute pics coming…