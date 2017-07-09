See you at the crossroads…

Thanks to a certain little show called Love Island we’ve got Blazin’ Squad’s number one hit Crossroads stuck in our heads.

With seven top 10 hits under their belt, the Essex boy band were quite the fixture in the UK charts during the noughties.

Marcel Somerville from the group has been looking rather gorgeous on our screens this summer while romancing the ladies on the island – and he’s even performed the group’s tunes on the show. Nawww.

The 11-piece boy band disbanded in 2006, but what happened to the guys! Here’s the 411!

Strider

AKA the one that we fancied the most. Strider (real name Mustafa Omer) has gone on to big things in the music industry, writing songs for Emeli Sandé, Professor Green, Leona Lewis and Naughty Boy as part of songwriting duo Mojam. The other half of the duo was MC Flava, also a member of the Squad.

Kenzie

James Kenzie had another flirtation with pop music as part of boy band Friday Hill (with Strider and Flava) before appearing on The Big Reunion in a band called 5th Story with the likes of Gareth Gates and Dane Bowers. He’s also packed on a lot of muscle and is now a personal trainer as well as a DJ in Ibiza and Dubai.

Melo-D

Sometimes stars aren’t bothered about staying famous. Melo D (Chris McKeckney) is now a double-glazing window fitter in Chingford.

Reepa

With an alias like Reepa you wouldn’t expect the rapper’s real name to be Stuart Baker, but it is. Stuart went on to work at the BBC – and recently ran the London Marathon. Bet he ran past loads of crossroads…

Freek

Real name Oliver Georgiou, Ollie has stayed true to his musical roots and works in artist management, looking after an artist called Miller Blue. Manage the Squad, Ollie!