Whatever happened to… Changing Rooms’ Carol Smillie?

Full house

Back in the 90s, when people had money to buy houses and stuff, Carol Smillie was the very, very smiley presenter of the BBC’s home makeover show Changing Rooms. The programme gave the likes of interior designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen the power to do up people’s front rooms in different shades of lime green and purple, or redecorate kitchens with, say, a Japanese theme. Sometimes it came close to destroying lives in the process, but all in the name of good teatime telly. So where’s Carol at these days?

All over our screens

After studying at Glasgow School Of Art, Carol embarked on a career as a model. She met her future husband Alex Knight, also a model, while working at the Best Modelling Agency. She rose to fame after beating 5,000 other applicants to become Nicky Campbell’s glamorous assistant on the game show Wheel Of Fortune from 1989 to 1994. After spinning the famous wheel grew tiresome, she started presenting on The Travel Show and Holiday.

DIY disasters

Carol popped up on Changing Rooms in 1996 – and the rest was history. She revealed: ‘It was car crash telly – when you’re sitting snug in the comfort of your own home watching someone else’s living room being completely trashed!’ Carol stayed on Changing Rooms for 13 series until 2003. Now that’s a lot of MDF. Impressionist Ronni Ancona even did a famous take-off of a maniacally smiley Carol. After leaving Changing Rooms, Carol took part in Strictly in 2006 and finished fifth.

Absolute pants

These days, Carol’s getting her knickers in a twist about, well, knickers. In 2012, with former tennis player Annabel Croft, she started a brand of award-winning pants for women with bladder weakness. Carol won Entrepreneur Of The Year at the Sports Business Innovation Awards in 2016. Now 55, she lives in Glasgow with Alex and their three children Christie, 22, Robbie, 20, and Jodie, 17. Carol has revealed: ‘I do think I’ve come a long way since Wheel Of Fortune. When someone shows me my CV, I think: “God, that was me!”’