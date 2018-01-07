Whatever happened to… Malcolm in the Middle’s Frankie Muniz?

We wondered where this child star had got too...

Frankie Muniz is best remembered for playing the title character in Malcolm in the Middle, which earned him two Golden Globe Award nominations, and one Emmy Award nomination.

Going back to his roots

Born in New Jersey to a mother of Irish-Italian descent and a Puerto Rican father, Frankie was just eight when he was discovered in a talent show. Shortly after his parents divorced, Frankie moved to California with his mother, where he appeared in several commercials and made his film debut in To Dance with Olivia.

Memory loss

After suffering a series of mini-strokes Frankie can’t remember some of his childhood, and needs to look at photos to do so. He previously said, ‘I’m not sure how my memory loss started. I have had nine concussions and I’ve had a fair amount of mini-strokes. It makes me a little sad that things don’t pop back into my mind that I should have remembered. I should have remembered going to Australia.’

Dancing with the Stars

He took part in 2017’s Dancing with the Stars and came third! Speaking at the time he said, ‘Even if I don’t win, I will still consider it the most amazing experience of my life.’ Other celebrities to take part that series were 98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey, and Pretty Little Liars actress Sasha Pieterse.

Hollywood lovers

Frankie had a string of famous girlfriends from popstar Hilary Duff to former Nickeloden star Amanda Bynes. He is currently loved up with American model, Paige Price, who he’s been dating for two years. In order to help him confront his memory loss, Paige records their movements in a journal so he can remind himself of what he’s been up to. Sweet!

Life in the fast lane

He put his acting career on hold to pursue his dream of racing, but sadly was involved in an accident in 2009. ‘I had a crash and broke my back and injured my hands and ribs. I also broke my ribs and ankle. I’m a walking disaster,’ he confessed. Despite being accident prone, Muniz competed in the Toyota Pro/Celebrity Race in 2016, and after starting in 15th position, he finished in 4th place. Not bad going!