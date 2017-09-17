Whatever happened to… Freddie Prinze Junior?

We find out where our teenage crush has disappeared off to...

Teenage dreams

Freddie Prinze Junior was one of the chief objects of our teenage desires and his was most definitely one of the posters on our bedrooms walls when we were at school (next to the one of Ryan Phillippe, of course). He was the star of films like I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) and She’s All That (1999) and also popped up in Friends as male nanny Sandy. But where the hell is he at these days?!

Other passions

Freddie might have started out as an actor, but he has another love in life aside from acting and that’s wrestling. After creating his own fan blog about his love of the industry, he was hired as creative staff for WWE in 2008, writing his own storylines. Yep, really. In 2010, he even played wrestler Vince McMahon’s on-screen doctor on the show. Weird? Freddie’s revealed: ‘Anything I haven’t done before is interesting to me, and I loved wrestling already. I wasn’t working at the time, so I was like: “Yeah, I’ll come talk.” I didn’t even realise what I was signing up for at the time.’



But he is still acting…

Namely as a voice actor. He voices Jedi knight Kanan in the Star Wars: Rebels animated series. He also has his own podcast called Prinze And The Wolf, which, he says, covers ‘everything from MMA, to pop culture, to gaming’.

A perfect partnership

Celebrity relationships can be rollercoaster at best, but we can’t say the same about Freddie and wife Sarah Michelle Gellar, 40, (yes, she of Buffy The Vampire Slayer fame). They met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer, began dating two years later and now have two children, Charlotte, seven, and Rocky, four. Freddie revealed: ‘One of the reasons I think our relationship has always been so good [is that] we were just friends for a good two years before we ever went on a date. She knew what kind of guy I was. She knew what my morals were, what my priorities were – and vice versa. We already kind of knew all the faults in the other person… We ended up being the perfect balance… and that’s the main reason we’ve always been cool and groovy.’