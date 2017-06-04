With roles in Footballers' Wives and Hollyoaks, he was easily one of our favourite noughties hunks!

On the ball

Kyle Pascoe from Footballers’ Wives, Luke in Hollyoaks – you name it, Gary Lucy played your favourite noughties heartthrob (who was usually a footballer). But it feels like it’s been ages since he was on our screens and that’s not a good thing.

Essex boy

Born in Chigwell, Essex, in 1981, Gary’s the son of market traders and attended Trinity Catholic High School in Woodford Green. He landed his role in Hollyoaks just before starting sixth form and moved to Liverpool to star in the show.

Screen success

In Hollyoaks, he played Luke Morgan, a football-loving schoolboy who ended up at the centre of a controversial but ground-breaking male rape storyline. The soap – and Gary – won praise for the multi-dimensional portrayal of a subject that’s rarely spoken about. While Gary revealed that the storyline was ‘quite a challenge’ for him, he went on to win a British Soap Award for Best Newcomer in 2000.

Team player

After Hollyoaks, Gary moved on to the cult classic ITV drama Footballers’ Wives – a show that we’re still obsessed with watching on YouTube even now. Seriously, it’s worth a watch just for the wardrobe, which is the most noughties thing ever. Gary then went on to star as PC Will Fletcher in The Bill from 2005 to 2010, before appearing on Dancing On Ice in 2010 – in which he was runner-up. But after a stint on EastEnders as bisexual city boy Danny Pennant from 2012 to 2014, things have gone a bit quiet on the telly front with our Gaz. So where’s he got to?

Family man

Gary, 35, is dad to India, 11, Elvis, five, and Sadie, 18 months, and lives with wife Natasha, 38, who he married in a star-studded ceremony in London (seriously, Christopher Biggins was there!). In his wedding speech he said: ‘Natasha, I fell in love with you the moment I met you. You’re the most beautiful woman inside and out. I love you.’ Aww. He starred in a stage adaptation of the film The Full Monty in 2014 – while Natasha runs the Natasha Lucy Clinics, doing lip fillers for the likes of TOWIE’s Megan McKenna.

Back to his roots

Gary was snapped just this week back on the Hollyoaks set, confirming the rumour that he is set to return to the Channel 4 soap 15 years after his character left for Canada. Yay!

Words: Rosie Gizauskas