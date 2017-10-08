Whatever happened to… Kinga from Big Brother?

This lady had, er, a moment with a wine bottle on Big Brother. But where is she now?

The wine bottle

Kinga Karolczak entered the Big Brother house halfway through series six, and oh boy, did she make an impact! How could anyone forget that shocking incident Kinga had with the wine bottle? Yep, absolutely no one. She was without a doubt one of the show’s most controversial contestants with her wild and outspoken personality. Kinga was most likely to be found flashing her assets in the Jacuzzi during her time in the house, and her antics saw her make it to the final and finish in fourth place!

READ THE LATEST CELEB GOSSIP HERE

A shot at stardom

Upon leaving the reality show, Kinga gave it a good attempt to become a household name. She starred in Charlie Brooker’s E4 show Dead Set, where Kinga played a zombie version of herself. Ooh, er. And her acting career didn’t end there, as she also featured in a low-budget movie alongside Lee from Steps, called Cash and Curry. Talk about hitting the big time.

TV star

After her attempts as an actress, Kinga also tried her hand at reality TV, again. She appeared on a number of TV shows including, Big Brother’s Little Brother, Big Brother’s Big Mouth, Trisha Goddard, The Charlotte Church Show, The Sunday Night Project, and she even appeared in the 2006 Celebrity World Cup Soccer Six Tournament. In 2011, Kinga showed off her culinary skills in a very special Royal Wedding version of Channel 4 show Come Dine With Me.

Body transformation

Since her appearance on Big Brother, Kinga overhauled her image and shed THREE stone. Her new body landed the reality star glamour modelling shoots in newspapers, and she even gained herself the label of ‘One of the sexiest Big Brother babes’. Impressive.

Find out more about Big Brother here

And now?

She previously worked as a market researcher, and is said to have most recently been a personal assistant. But Kinga can regularly be seen on her very own YouTube channel, The Kinga Show – which boasts a following of 1,400 subscribers – where she keeps fans updated about her weight loss journey. Somehow we think this isn’t the last we’ll see of this Big Brother babe…