Whatever happened to… Mya?

We delve into where the gorgeous r'n'b singer disappeared to...

Hey sista, go sista…

Remember that cover of Lady Marmalade in 2002? We were literally obsessed with it when we were at school (which is a little weird now we think about the lyrics) but, you know, risqué was the order of the day in the noughties. R&B queen Mya was one of the divas on the smash hit. We loved her for her other tunes, like Case Of The Ex, too. But where on earth has she disappeared to?

Musical roots

Mya was born into a musical family in Washington DC in 1979. Dad Sherman was a musician and singer and passed his love of music down to Mya, who started playing the violin. After getting into dancing, especially hip-hop and tap, Mya began singing, too. With the help of her dad, she ended up signing a record deal with Interscope.



Those tunes

Her first album, 1998’s Mya, went Top 30 in the US charts and featured guest appearances from the likes of Missy Elliott and Sisqó. She also featured on Pras’s huge track Ghetto Superstar, which hit the top spot in eight countries. Her own single Case Of The Ex made number three in the UK in 2001, before Lady Marmalade went to number one in 11 countries around the world. She also featured in the movie Chicago in 2002.

Becky with the good hair?

Remember when Beyoncé released Lemonade in 2014 and rumours flew around the internet about who ‘Becky with the good hair’ was? Well, Mya was forced to deny she’d had an affair with Bey’s hubby Jay-Z, writing on Instagram: ‘Never did, never was, never will.’

May

Now 37, Mya was actually nominated for a Grammy earlier this year for her independently produced seventh album Smoove Jones. She might be more under the radar right now, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t still making brilliant music. She said: ‘This project is fully independent – that’s amazing for me. It’s just reassurance and it feels great.’ A committed vegan, you’ll also find her showing off some seriously healthy food over on Instagram.