Whatever happened to… Princess Superstar?

If there was one pop star you wouldn’t want to leave in charge of your little ones, it was Princess Superstar. Bursting on to the scene in 2002, the rapper was a bit of a one-hit wonder with single Bad Babysitter. The lyrics were the definition of explicit (we can’t even go into them here) but let’s just say Princess wasn’t behaving very well with her boyfriend while little Josh was tucked up in bed. The song reached number 11 in the UK charts and spent seven weeks in the charts. In 2007 she guested on Mason’s dance track Perfect (Exceeder) before vanishing from our lives. So where is she now?

An eclectic background

The rapper was born Concetta Kirschner in 1971 in Spanish Harlem, New York. Her background is Russian Jewish and Sicilian and her parents were psychologists. She attended private school before studying drama at uni, where she got involved in veganism and joined an all-girl psychedelic group called the Gamma Rays. You could say that she wasn’t your run-of-the-mill student, then…

In the rap game

By 1995, Princess had sent demo tapes to the Beastie Boys and was making a name for herself as a rapper. During the noughties, she collaborated with the likes of Armand Van Helden and Todd Terry, as well as Busta Rhymes and Snoop Dogg. She also worked with a young Lana Del Ray, later revealing: ‘The truth is, I produced her back in the day. [But now her music’s] just too sad and death-oriented and sorry. I’m about life.’

And now?

Princess is now 46 and a mum! So she’s actually very much OK at looking after kids – so much so, in fact, that she’s an advocate of home-schooling children, which she’s posted about on Instagram. She has a nine-year-old daughter called Siren, who’s apparently another rapper in the making with Princess revealing: ‘She knows all the words to Rapper’s Delight.’ We’ll be looking out for her in the charts in 10 years’ time, then! Princess herself is more of a homebody these days, saying: ‘There’s definitely that part of me that’s like: “What am I missing?” But there’s another part of me that really loves getting eight hours of sleep a night.’ We feel you, girl.