Whatever happened to… Rachel Adedeji

The X Factor singer's career has certainly taken off since she left the show in 2009...

Saturday night fever

When you think of The X Factor, you’d be lying if you said you didn’t think of Peter Dickson calling out the name ‘ebay’ in his signature style on a Saturday night circa 2009. It became quite the Twitter trend. But what happened to the singer after she got booted off the show?

Music matters

Rachel, 26, starred on the sixth series of the show alongside the likes of Olly Murs, Jedward and Stacey Solomon (what a year!). She’d previously attempted to get on the show the year before when she made the final 50, and had become friends with Alexandra Burke along the way. She left the competition in 2009 in ninth place, but that wasn’t the last that we heard of her. After leaving the show, she released several tracks, but failed to set the charts alight.

Soapy bubbles

Rachel burst back onto our screens in 2016 when she joined Hollyoaks to play Lisa Loveday. She revealed, ‘I actually grew up watching Hollyoaks and I always admired people like Jen Metcalfe and Kieron Richardson, who really made their mark on the show.’ She was even nominated as Sexiest Female at the Inside Soap Awards this year for her role as sassy Lisa.

Mum’s the word

After marrying her husband Jason two years ago at Stoke Park Country Club, Rachel announced in August this year that she’s pregnant. And she’s been turning to her Hollyoaks castmate Jen Metcalfe for advice! ‘As soon as I found out I was pregnant, I was like, “Jen, what do I do?!’’’ But she’s also revealed ‘I feel ready to be a mummy.’ How cute!