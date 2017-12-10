His real name may be Marvin Dawkins, but he’s better known as Romeo Dunn – the stage name given to him because of his irresistible ways with the ladies and chocolate-like voice.

So Solid Crew

The 37-year-old first shot to fame as a member of garage group So Solid Crew, alongside artists such as MC Harvey and Lisa Maffia. Initially, they had 19 members, but it expanded to 30. The band’s most famous hit was 21 Seconds, which went to No1 in the UK charts, and their other top 10 hits included They Don’t Know and Haters.

Solo success

In 2002 Romeo enjoyed solo success with US pop star Christina Milian. The duo collaborated on a duet called It’s All Gravy, and it reached No9 in the UK singles charts. Prior to that, Romeo released Romeo Dunn’em which went all the way to No3 in the charts.

Celebrity Big Brother

In 2005 Romeo took part in Celebrity Big Brother alongside stars such as Nicola McLean and Denise Welch. The rapper came seventh on the show and revealed at the time, ‘Walking out to a good reception, I felt blessed.’ Referring to some of the women bickering within the house, he lived up to his gentleman reputation when he said, ‘You know when women argue, it’s not a man’s position to step into the middle of it.’

Don’t Tell the Bride

In 2009, Romeo appeared in the BBC’s Don’t Tell the Bride. The popular reality show is based on a groom planning his entire wedding day without any help from the bride. In this instance Romeo’s brother Darnell was the groom, and Romeo starred as the best man. There may have been a few hitches along the way, such as a dress that wouldn’t fit… but they got there in the end.

A brush with the law

In 2005 Romeo was accused of slashing a man’s face with a knife after an altercation outside a London nightclub. However, he was later found not guilty of the crime in court.

Career change

In 2013, Romeo became a director at a London talent agency. There he helps mentor fresh new talent through his own first-hand experiences and his book of contacts.

