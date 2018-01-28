Whatever happened to Big Brother’s Pete Bennett?

We find out whatever happened to 2006 Big Brother winner Pete Bennett

After unsuccessfully auditioning for Big Brother in 2004, Pete Bennett’s prayers were answered two years later when he was given the chance to appear on the show. Not only did he go on to win and pocket the £100,000 prize money – but he was also the bookmakers’ favourite to do so throughout.

More: Celebrity Big Brother 2018: Viewers BLAST Andrew Brady for ‘vile’ explicit rant about Ann Widdecombe

READ MORE CELEB NEWS

Battling Tourette’s

At first, the now 35-year-old became most noted for having Tourette’s syndrome. He was saluted for raising awareness of the condition, which can often lead to physical tics and uncontrollable swearing.

Love dramas

During Pete’s time in the Big Brother house, he struck up a relationship with fellow housemate Nikki Grahame.

Pete claimed the blonde was ‘too high maintenance’. But she said she was ‘destroyed’ by the spilt, and that he’d delivered the news on the phone.

The Brighton native went on to find love again – this time with pal Gemma Costin. The pair tied the knot in February 2010, but made the decision to divorce just six months later.

Life after the cameras

After Big Brother, he enjoyed success with his autobiography, Pete: My Story, which he released in 2006.

He later pursued a music career, first becoming a solo artist, and then fronting a new band called Pete Bennett and the Love Dogs. In 2007, they appeared at Glastonbury.

Homeless and broke

In 2014, Pete entered rehab and weaned himself off drugs. A year later, he appeared on The Jeremy Kyle show to discuss his former drug habit, revealing that he was homeless and was sleeping on friends’ sofas after having blown his entire fortune.

He blamed his addiction on struggling to cope with the loss of a close friend, who’d tragically been electrocuted and died in front of him.

Cleaning with celebs

He has since started a celebrity cleaning company called Celebriclean, which enables fans to ‘meet their favourite celebs in a fun way’. What’s more, he promises to add a selection of stars to his team. Watch this space…

Words by: Julie Ann Trainor