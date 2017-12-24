Whatever happened to…? Home Alone’s burglar Harry Lime

Ever wondered what the festive crook does in real life? Wonder no more...

The great actor Joe Pesci is famed for classics Goodfellas, Casino and My Cousin Vinny.

He’s also known as Harry Lime, the burglar in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. During filming, Pesci accidentally bit one of Macaulay Culkin’s fingers, leaving him with a nasty scar.

Humble beginnings

The acting legend was born in 1943 in Newark, New Jersey, and is of Italian descent.

His mother was a barber and his father a forklift driver. At the age of five he was appearing in plays in New York City, and by the time he was 10, he was a regular on a television show called Startime Kids.

A love of music

In the 1960s, Pesci began working as a barber following in the footsteps of his mother.

At the same time, however, he embarked on a musical career and played the guitar with several bands. In 1968, he released his debut album on which he sang covers of contemporary pop hits.

The Four Seasons

His music connections didn’t end there, and as a teenager, Joe became close friends with singers Frankie Valli and Tommy DeVito.

When he was just 16, Joe introduced them to a singer-songwriter and helped form The Four Seasons, who went on to produce hit singles such as December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night) and Working My Way Back to You.

Slowly rising to the top

The first ever film Joe starred in was the 1976 low-budget crime film The Death Collector, alongside Frank Vincent, who later appeared in the hit US TV series The Sopranos.

After the film was released, Joe returned to the Bronx and lived above a restaurant called Amici’s, where he worked at the time.

The call that changed it all

In 1979, Joe got a telephone call from director Martin Scorsese and actor Robert De Niro, who were impressed with his performance in The Death Collector and asked him to co-star in their movie Raging Bull.

This big break saw him win a BAFTA, and it paved the way to him becoming a household name.

Family ties

Joe has been married and divorced three times. He has a daughter called Tiffany with his third ex-wife, model and actress Claudia Haro.