Whatever happened to…? Home Alone’s burglar Marv Merchants

Daniel Stern was born in Maryland, USA, to a father who was a social worker, and a mother who managed a day- care centre.

His brother David M Stern is a television writer who wrote episodes for The Wonder Years and The Simpsons in the 1990s.

Starting out

During his school years, Daniel starred in several theatre productions.

He later applied for a job as a lighting engineer during a Shakespeare festival, but was hired as a walk-on in their production of The Taming of the Shrew. He dropped out of high school to move to New York and focus on his acting career.

After taking acting lessons, he appeared in several Broadway productions. He once said, ‘I started my whole life in New York – it’s where I met my wife and had my first two kids, and got my career going.’

Standing the test of time

He is best known for his role as Marv Merchants in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.

He also served as the narrator of television series The Wonder Years, providing the voice of Kevin Arnold, and appeared in horror comedy Otis.

Worldwide success

Reflecting on the success of Home Alone, he said, ‘I visited Iraq in 2003 when the war was raging. The troops took me to Baghdad and as we got out of the car, there were 15 Iraqi children in the middle of a war zone – who don’t speak English – yelling ‘Marv’ at me! It was the craziest thing I have ever seen. I love it! That is a magic movie. I never expected to be part of anything like that.’

Personal life

Unlike many Hollywood couples, Daniel and his wife Laure Mattos have been happily married for more than 37 years.

The pair have three children together – politician Henry, 35, Sophie, 31, and Ella Marie, 28. He’s believed to be worth a staggering £9 million at least, and, standing tall at 6ft 4in, he knew from the age of 14 that he wanted to act.

He once said that if he didn’t get the chance to do so, his dream was to work at a gas station. He thought that washing windows, pumping the gas and returning home with dirty hands seemed like the next best thing to being on the stage.