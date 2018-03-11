Whatever Happened To… Lou Bega?

He’s the man best known for introducing us to Monica, Erica, Rita, Tina, Sandra, Mary and Jessica in hit 90s song Mambo No. 5, but there’s much more to the German musician than a one-hit wonder.

We find out what happened to Lou Bega…

Shooting on to the music scene

Lou – whose real name is David Lubega – was born in Munich, Germany, and he was only 13 when he founded a hip-hop group in 1990. However, it wasn’t until 1999 that he became a global sensation with Mambo No. 5, which went straight to the top of the UK charts, as well as several other European countries.

Despite massive success with his debut single, his first album A Little Bit of Mambo didn’t fare quite as well, only peaking at number 50 in the UK charts.

Trying again and again

Lou has since released four more albums – none of which were particularly successful in Britain. In 2001, Ladies and Gentlemen peaked at number 23 in Switzerland, while his 2005 offering Lounatic failed to enter the charts full stop.

Lou released his fourth album Free Again in 2010, which charted in Switzerland, peaking at number 78.

His final attempt to recreate the success of Mambo No. 5 came in 2013, when he released covers album A Little Bit of 80s.

Family life

On 7 January 2014, Lou married his girlfriend Jenieva Jane, the mother of his six-year-old daughter Jada Love. The wedding took place in the Graceland Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

Living off those royalties

Mambo No. 5 is still played at weddings and karaoke bars all over the world to this day. And Lou has been making the most of those royalties.

He was even the subject of a New York Life Insurance advert last year. In the ad, Lou – wearing his trademark Panama hat while sunning himself in Miami – confides, ‘Retirement can be scary. Know what makes it less scary? Gettin’ cheques on a regular basis.’ He goes on to say, ‘I can’t go anywhere without getting one, two, three, four, five cheques!’ Nice one, Lou!

