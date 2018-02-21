Pezza didn't mind third wheeling by the look of it...

When it comes to third wheeling with your mates/your sister/whoever… there’s two ways to do it.

1) Feel painfully awkward and lonely throughout the whole thing or 2) Embrace it – you’ve got a pink ticket for the night – let your hair down and P-A-R-T-Y…

And numero #2 is exactly what Little Mix‘s Perrie Edwards‘ did on the BRIT Awards 2018 red carpet.

While her fellow bandmates turned up with their smokin’ hot other halves, Perrie had to fly solo as she arrived at the award ceremony at London’s O2.

But Pezza, 24, didn’t need her footballer boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to rock the red carpet…oh no. Check her out…

We, mean, like, WOW!

But panic not, there isn’t trouble in paradise for the pair, it’s just that he’s been busy at a footy training camp in Spain’s Marbella and his plane was late landing. He did turn up in the end though and they looked TOTALLY loved up!

Sadly Perrie has been missing he man though and posted an emotional message about him on Instagram just last week.

Absence makes the heart grow fonder, though Perrie, don’t worry babe!

Meanwhile her band mates, Jade Thirwall, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock all walked the red carpet with their men.

Jade got cosy with her boyfriend of two years, rocker, Jed Elliott…

Leigh-Anne looked amazing with her footballer man Andre Gray…

While Jesy Nelson was with her fella of over a year, Harry James…

We’re not too sure about this outfit though? Anyone else thinking fisherman’s waders gone a bit wrong? Sorry Jesy. AWKS.

Sadly, Perrie may have to get used to seeing less of her man as Alex, 24, recently moved from playing at Arsenal to Liverpool FC meaning that he’s no longer based in London near his girlfriend.

However, Pez insisted when his move was announced that it wouldn’t have an effect on their blossoming relationship.

‘I’m based in London, so I’ve got no plans to move up there,’ the singer told The Mirror in September. ‘I don’t think it will be difficult. It’s going to be different – but that’s not a problem.

‘We’ll be fine. I’m just really happy for him and very proud.’

Awww.