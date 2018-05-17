Not all five have been invited!

Spice Girls fans went into overdrive when Mel B claimed all five members had been invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wedding.

Scary Spice even hinted the legendary 90s girlband would be reuniting to perform for the royal family.

Mel C quickly denied this was the case, joking her invite had got lost in the post if that were true.

And now, it seems neither Mels were invited at all – but Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner have all been given the royal seal of approval.

‘Only Victoria, Emma and Geri were invited, so clearly, the Spice Girls were never going to perform,’ a source told the New York Post’s Page Six.

It’s no surprise that Victoria and husband David Beckham are invited, having attended Prince William and Kate Middleton‘s wedding in 2011.

‘Well us five Spice Girls… why am I so honest?’

And when quizzed about whether they’d be performing, she exclaimed. ‘This is where I’m just like… I need to go. I’m going to be fired!’

Justin Timberlake admits he hooked up with one of the Spice Girls – and THIS is who fans think it is

It came after the Spice Girls all got back together for a sweet group picture on Instagram.

Shortly afterwards, they released a statement about the news, hinting at what the future might hold for them.

They said, ‘We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of the Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.’

With the news they’re not performing at the royal wedding, and VB ruling out a tour, what could these exciting possibilities actually be?!